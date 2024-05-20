BRS steps up campaign for MLC bypoll

With just six days to go for the by-election to Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal Graduates’ Constituency in the Legislative Council ahead of the May 27 polling, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has stepped up its campaign.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao held preparatory meetings with the party activists at Bhongir and Alair on Sunday and asked them to mobilise support of the graduates for party candidate A. Rakesh Reddy, stating that he is the one who can raise the issues of the educated youth.

Mr. Rama Rao appointed coordinators for 12 Assembly segments of the erstwhile Warangal district to intensify the campaign in the remaining time before the silence period that commences on May 25 evening. Speaking at Alair, he said the previous BRS government did not harass anyone even when the present Congress candidate resorted to blackmailing in the garb of journalism.

Criticising the State government for claiming to fulfil several pre-poll promises including filling jobs when the fact remained that it did not fill even posts but had given appointment letters to the candidates who were selected in the recruitment process conducted by the previous BRS government. He asked the educated youth to think over the non-implementation of ₹2 lakh per farmer on December 9 last as promised.

He stated that not only the farming community had been pushed into distress in just five months but even farmworkers, tenant farmers, auto drivers and several other sections were deceived by the Congress government. He sought to know whether a person who could question the government about the issue being faced by people or the one who was known for his blackmailing was needed as the MLC.

Recollecting how the BRS government had given the highest pay hike in the country (73%) through two pay revision commissions, Mr. Rama Rao said the Congress had run a misinformation campaign during the Assembly elections to distance government employees from BRS. The previous government had also filled 2 lakh vacancies in 10 years but the Congress and BJP leaders had been spreading lies.

The Graduates’ Constituency comprises 34 Assembly segments and the BRS had won the last four times. As meeting the entire electorate of about 4.7 lakh was not possible, it was the party leaders’ responsibility to get in touch with them and mobilise support for Mr. Rakesh Reddy.