BRS stages protests at Vidyut Soudha against Revanth’s remarks on three-hour power for farming

Traffic comes to a standstill.

July 13, 2023 07:29 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi workers burn an effigy of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy during a protest over his remarks on free electricity to farmers, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi workers burn an effigy of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy during a protest over his remarks on free electricity to farmers, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Coming down heavily against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy for his comments that three hours power supply was enough for the farm sector, BRS leaders held dharna across the State on Wednesday.

At Vidyut Soudha, the protest was led by BRS MLC. K. Kavitha and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender. Large number of BRS activists squat before the Vidyut Soudha and raised slogans against Mr. Revanth Reddy and the Congress party. The entire traffic came to a standstill on the main road creating inconvenience to the commuters.

“Farmers are just now coming out of problems. We have reached second place from 15th place in agriculture production, next to Punjab. We have been offering quality power to farmers, through which they are able to cultivate. The comments made by Mr. Revanth Reddy at USA are highly objectionable. Let Mr. Revanth Reddy and Congress party offer apologies to farmers,” said Ms. Kavitha while addressing a huge gathering. She asked whether the TPCC president can say that limited power was enough for the industrial sector. Farmers Declaration made by AICC general secretary Rahul Gandhi seems to be bogus, she added.

“Let Mr. Revanth Reddy explain how the three-hour power is sufficient for the farm sector. This indicates the attitude of the Congress party attitude towards farmers,” said Mr. Nagender.

