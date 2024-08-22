BRS stages protests across Telangana seeking loan waiver up to ₹2L each to all ryots

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has staged protests, titled ‘Rythu Nirasana Deeksha’, across Telangana on Thursday (August 22, 2024) demanding crop loan waiver benefit to be extended to all farmers up to ₹2 lakh of his/her outstanding debt in banks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the protest held at Chevella in Rangareddy district along with legislators P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, D. Sudheer Reddy, Md. Mahamood Ali and others, working president of the party K.T. Rama Rao reminded Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy how he had promised to signhis first file, immediately after taking oath, pertaining to the loan waiver document to write-off outstanding debt up to ₹2 lakh per farmer and vowed in the name of AICC leader Sonia Gandhi.

As he did not find any ‘hidden treasure’ at the State Secretariat, he started searching for ways to betray the farming community and the first step was to announce that the loan waiver would be implemented with ₹31,000 crore, after bankers explained to him that the total requirement was ₹40,000 crore. He went on to repeat the promise in the name of gods wherever he went during the Lok Sabha elections-2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, only ₹26,000 crore was allocated for the purpose in the budget. And, when it was time to implement the scheme, only ₹17,900 crore was adjusted against the farmers loan accounts, Mr. Rama Rao said. He demanded that the government implement loan waiver without any restrictions as promised before the State Assembly elections-2023.

He asked the party leaders to visit every village and collect the details of farmers who received the loan waiver and that the BRS would continue its fight for the loan waiver so that all the 70 lakh farmers in the State could get the relief up to ₹2 lakh each.

At Alair in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, senior leader T. Harish Rao alleged that the Congress party had squarely deceived the farming community by extending loan waiver to only a few farmers after promising it up to ₹2 lakh to every farmer. At Jangaon, he said as per Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s statement, loan waiver was extended to 22 lakh farmers out of 49 lakh.

Earlier in the day, BRS leaders led by Mr. Harish Rao offered prayers to Laxmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadagirigutta praying for implementation of loan waiver to all farmers.

Attack on women journalists condemned

Several BRS leaders condemned the alleged attack on two women journalists at Kondareddypalli, the native village of the Chief Minister, by Congress activists when they went to enquire about the loan waiver implementation. They also condemned the attack on former MLA G. Kishore Kumar at Tungaturthy during the protest on loan waiver.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.