BRS spreading lies about seed availability: Kisan Congress

Published - May 30, 2024 10:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
All India Kisan Congress vice-president M Kondanda Reddy addressing a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.



All India Kisan Congress vice-president M. Kodanda Reddy has alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was creating unnecessary tension among farmers regarding availability of seeds, by “spreading lies” about scarcity.

BRS leaders should refrain from making these false allegations against the Congress government, he said.

Addressing a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, along with Kisan Congress State chairman Anwesh Reddy and TPCC general secretary Ravali Reddy, Mr. Kodanda Reddy clarified that there is no shortage of seeds in the State.

He said that the government had prepared an agriculture plan for the Vanakalam (Kharif) season a month in advance. “Anticipating that cotton would be sown in 55 lakh acres, we have made 1.20 lakh cotton seed packets available,” he said, adding that the seeds have already been distributed in districts.

He also mentioned that ‘Pachi Rotta’ seeds were available in enough quantities. “But BRS is trying to mislead farmers by telecasting visuals on news channels in its favour,” he said.

He alleged that the previous BRS government had aided KCR and his family and then Civil Supplies Minister in acquiring land from farmers under the pretext of constructing projects.

Meanwhile, Mr. Anwesh Reddy criticised BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, reminding them that farmers in Adilabad had always waited for cotton seeds during the BRS rule. He noted that this season, they supplied 52,000 quintals of “Pachi Rotta” seeds, compared to 25,000 quintals during the same period last year.

