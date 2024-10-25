GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS social media handles being operated from outside India: Telangana Congress chief Mahesh Goud

Updated - October 25, 2024 11:45 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was operating its social media accounts from Singapore and Dubai to escape action against fake news being peddled against the government.

In an informal chat with media persons here on Thursday (October 24, 2204), he claimed that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao was hell bent on damaging the government’s reputation with fake news and these social media accounts were being operated from stations outside India. “The police are also unable to track these accounts,” he said.

Mr. Goud blamed the BRS and the BJP of being ‘immoral’ is using social media to tarnish everyone’s image and credibility. Criticising the two parties’ opposition and mud-slinging with regard to the Musi Rejuvenation project, he said the government is spending ₹140 crore on the detailed project report and nothing else as of now. But the BRS is making repeated false claims.

He said the government was being frugal without compromising on welfare despite the previous BRS government destroying the State finances, leaving behind ₹8 lakh crore debt.

Mr. Goud agreed that there were some issues with the supporters of opposition MLAs who are siding with the Congress.

Published - October 25, 2024 11:37 am IST

