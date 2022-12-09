BRS slogan for next elections ‘Abki baar Kisan ki Sarkar’: KCR

December 09, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Hyderabad

‘Abki Baar Kisan ki Sarkar’ will be the slogan of the newly launched Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), said party chief and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said even as he announced that it will test the waters for the first time in the Karnataka Assembly elections extending total support to the Janata Dal (Secular).

Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who shared his views on the party’s future with the invitees and TRS leaders after officially signing papers renaming TRS as BRS, said he wants to see the JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy as next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Stating that the intention behind the BRS was not for power but for changing the political discourse of the country as the present rulers have failed the nation on all fronts. People and people’s representatives should win in the elections rather than the political parties and BRS would adopt this narrative.

The Chief Minister wondered the need for water wars between the States when it was available in abundance in the country. India was the only country with 40 crore acres of cultivable land and 70,000 TMC of water available. Should Karnataka and Tamil Nadu fight over Cauvery waters when water was available and the country is unable to come up with policies to utilise them properly? he asked.

He said the country needs a new agriculture policy, water policy, economic policy, women upliftment policy and weaker sections policy, and the BRS will provide those alternative policies to take India on the development path. When BRS comes to power, within two years every village in the country will have a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply. Telangana has shown that it can be achieved. Serious discussions were on with former judges, economists, social activists and intellectuals in this direction, he said.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said the BRS office in New Delhi will be inaugurated on December 14 in Sardar Patel Marg and the new office under construction in New Delhi would be completed by next April from where the party activities will begin on a full scale.