BRS slams govt. for lack of focus on governance

Former Minister and BRS leader Koppula Eshwar said that farmers, who have been getting support under Rythu Bandhu scheme since 2018-19 Kharif season, are facing difficulties unable to mobilise investment costs this season.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said that the Congress Government had already failed in giving water for irrigation last (Rabi) season and now denying farmers the investment support due to lack of a policy on Rythu Bharosa with enhanced support per acre, compared to Rythu Bandhu.

The government was also lacking clarity on the implementation of farm loan waiver as it was yet to announce the category of farmers who would get the relief and who would not get it. The Congress Government was working with the single point agenda of erasing the imprint of the previous BRS Government and all its good work instead of focusing on governance.

Spurious seed was seized in the Chief Minister’s constituency Kondangal as there were no measures to prevent the spread of inferior quality seed in the market.

Speaking separately, social media convenor of BRS Manne Krishank said instead of addressing problems of farmers and other sections in the State, the ruling party leaders, including the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues, were busy with Delhi visits.