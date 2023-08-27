BRS slams Congress’ SC, ST declaration, asks it to implement in States ruled by it

August 27, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ridiculed the SC, ST Declaration for Telangana announced by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at a public meeting held in Chevella on Saturday, alleging that the “Congress is trying to take SC, ST communities for a ride by making promises which the party is unable to implement in any of the States under its rule”.

Reacting to the declaration, Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao, who was in Siddipet on Sunday, suggested Mr. Kharge to make the declaration and implement it in Karnataka first where the party had won the election recently and in a few other States under its rule before giving a word to the communities in Telangana.

‘Tongue has no bones’

“As they say tongue has no bones and is capable of bending any side, the Congress and BJP leaders make unimplementable promises in Telangana without even thinking about the fact that such promises were neither made in the States under their rule nor any attempt was made there to implement them,” Mr. Harish Rao said.

Speaking separately, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod blamed the Congress for the backwardness of SC and ST communities even 75 years after Independence. “The State Assembly had adopted a resolution requesting the Centre to enhance the ST reservation in Telangana in proportion to its population but neither BJP nor Congress were supporting it in Parliament,” she said.

She asked the Congress leadership to make all thandas Gram Panchayats and construct Adivasi and Girijan Bhavan in Karnataka before talking about any declaration.

Party MP from Mahabubabad M. Kavitha and Government Whip in Legislative Council M.S. Prabhakar Rao said the declaration made by the Congress had no value unless it was implemented in the States under its rule first.