BRS shattered by success of Congress’ Khammam meeting: Revanth

July 03, 2023 - Hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was unable to digest the success of the Congress’ public meeting in Khammam on Sunday and the verbal attack on Rahul Gandhi was an indication of the ruling party’s frustration with people’s overwhelming response, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A.Revanth Reddy.

He said those questioning Mr.Gandhi’s position to announce the ₹4,000 pension scheme should realise that he is the son of Sonia Gandhi, who delivered the 60-year-old separate statehood dream of Telangana. He said Mr. Gandhi’s family members sacrificed their lives for the country and those questioning his eligibility will not understand what sacrifice is as they were living on others’ sacrifices.

“Those questioning his visit to Telangana should realise that, unlike Mr. KCR’s family, Mr.Gandhi did not hanker for power, and despite having an opportunity to be the Prime Minister, he did not even opt to be a Minister. This shows the magnanimity of the Gandhi family and those who behave like slaves for a Ministerial post in the KCR government will not understand the value of sacrifices,” said Mr.Reddy.

The TPCC chief also found fault with BRS ministers objecting to Mr.Gandhi’s comments on the Kaleshwaram project and challenged them to an open debate on the initial estimates and how the costs were enhanced through corrupt practices, and “that too for a project that is a burden on Telangana”.

He said the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report has exposed how the costs were escalated and how ₹25,000 crore have to be spent every year for maintenance. He said Congress started the Pranahita Chevella project with ₹38,000 crores, but Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao redesigned it, spending ₹1,49,131 crore so far. Another ₹25,831 crores have been earmarked for lifting the third TMC. So far, the government has paid bills of ₹85,000 crores. Can the Finance Minister T.Harish Rao deny this,” he asked.

The government is spending ₹45,000 per acre to provide water from Kaleshwaram and this will be a burden forever on Telangana, he claimed.

Defending the ₹4,000 pension scheme proposed by Mr.Gandhi, the TPCC leader said Telangana was a State with huge income and could afford such a pension. He reminded that the Congress promised a pension increase from ₹75 to ₹200 and fulfilled it apart from providing free power and support to farmers. “Now also we will keep our promise,” he said.

