BRS set to return with huge mandate, says KCR

February 12, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asserted that BRS is set to return to power with a huge mandate as the government has enabled people to win with its spree of developmental policies.

“People have been losing out all these years as political parties were focussed on winning elections rather than fulfilling aspirations. But BRS is set to get a huge mandate because of its success stories in Irrigation, Agriculture and other sectors,” he asserted. The schemes launched by the government had benefitted all the sections and people would repose their confidence on the performing government, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the BRS’ motive was to see that people won and the party had fulfilled its commitment in implementing a spree of welfare schemes. The achievements could be seen from the quality free power being provided 24x7 to all sections and welfare schemes like Rythu and Dalit Bandhu in spite of grave injustices meted out to the State by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

‘TS betrayed’

“The State is not allocated a single medical college out of the 157 sanctioned across the country as also is the case with the nursing colleges. Tribal university assured in the Reorganisation Act did not take shape in spite of alienation of the required land by the government. Is it called cooperative federalism?” he asked.

Expressing concern that the voice of the Opposition was being bulldozed by the BJP government whenever they raised genuine issues, he said rulers should have restraint and not arrogance. He faulted the Centre for claiming that “the government has every business to do business”. “The government is purchasing the entire produce of farmers and has initiated market intervention fund as a cross subsidisation measure. How can we abdicate our responsibilities?” he asked.

He advised the Central government to shun its “narrow-minded politics” and take steps to give Telangana its due thereby undoing the injustices done to the State all these years.