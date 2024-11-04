GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS seeks voting right to secondary grade teachers for MLC polls

Published - November 04, 2024 06:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Ahead of the two Teachers’ Constituency MLC elections scheduled next year, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has requested the Election Commission to provide voting right to all teachers and not just the school assistants (SAs) who teach in high schools since about 80% of teachers in the State are secondary grade teachers (SGTs).

In a letter addressed to the Election Commission on Monday, BRS leader and former MLA P. Shashidhar Reddy said as every citizen is provided voting right on attaining the age of 18 years, every teacher should be provided voting right to exercise the right to franchise in the MLC elections. The SGTs, who teach in primary and upper primary schools, constitute 70% of the total government teachers in most of the States, but they are 80% in Telangana.

Leaving out a majority of the teaching community in the government sector in the exercise for electing their representatives for the Legislature would not serve the intended purpose of the Teachers’ Constituency MLCs. On the lines of every graduate getting voting rights for the Graduates’ Constituency MLC elections, all teachers should be provided the right to elect their representative, he said.

