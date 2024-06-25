GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS seeks Speaker’s appointment to seek disqualification of defected MLAs

Published - June 25, 2024 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has requested the appointment of Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar for lodging the party petition with him on the recent defection of party MLAs Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and M. Sanjay to the ruling Congress.

Speaking to newspersons here on Tuesday, former minister G. Jagadish Reddy, legislators Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Tata Madhu, former MP B. Lingaiah Yadav and others said that Mr. Srinivas Reddy and Mr. Sanjay had won the Assembly election on the BRS ticket and with their defection to the Congress qualified for their disqualification as MLAs.

The BRS leaders said the Speaker had told them that he would think over their request and give an appointment in a day or two.

They stated that they had requested the Speaker for his appointment for petitioning him on the recent defection of the two MLAs. They mentioned that even Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy was asking his party leadership not to encourage defections as per the Paanch Nyay in the party’s election manifesto.

Alleging that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was following the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and encouraging defections, the BRS leaders said AICC leader Rahul Gandhi was fighting BJP on several issues, including defections. They said Mr. Revanth Reddy was encouraging defections only to protect his CM post. They stated that it was the Congress that had started encouraging defections in the country and it had to stop it.

On moving the High Court against Justice L. Narasimha Reddy heading the judicial commission into the alleged irregularities in the power sector decision, Mr. Jagadish Reddy said they (BRS) were not against the probe but seeking removal of Justice Reddy as its Chairman following his remarks indicting the previous government even before completing the inquiry. They would also approach the Supreme Court, if need be.

