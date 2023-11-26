HamberMenu
BRS seeks shifting of police personnel in Kodangal after attack on leaders

November 26, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leaders lodging a complaint with CEO Vikas Raj in Hyderabad on Sunday, requesting protection for party leaders in Kodangal.

BRS leaders lodging a complaint with CEO Vikas Raj in Hyderabad on Sunday, requesting protection for party leaders in Kodangal. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has requested the Election Commission to change the police personnel posted in the Kodangal Assembly constituency immediately, alleging that “anti-social elements in the Congress including A. Tirupathi Reddy, elder brother of Congress candidate A. Revanth Reddy,” were having a free run in attacking the BRS activists.

In a detailed complaint lodged with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj here on Sunday, a delegation of the BRS led by its legal cell convenor S.Bharath Kumar said Mr.Tirupathi Reddy, along with one Raghuvardhan Reddy, conducted a recce on Saturday night around the farmhouse of N. Pratap Reddy, a local BRS leader, outside Kosigi where former deputy mayor of GHMC and sitting corporator of Borabanda Division Baba Fasiuddin was put up to oversee the party’s campaign in Kosigi municipality.

Suspecting trouble, Mr.Pratap Reddy informed the Kosigi police and expressed a threat of attack by the Congress group. However, Mr.Tirupati Reddy and his team left the place before the arrival of police. Later, Mr.Fasiuddin left for Hyderabad in his vehicle but within 10 minutes, Mr. Pratap Reddy called the former and informed him to be careful as “Congress activists in 3-4 vehicles were following him”.

Mr. Fasiuddin’s car was attacked by a mob gathered at Thinikimetla village, about 20 km away from Kosigi, with the Congress activists allegedly chasing his vehicle on the other side. The driver of Mr. Fasiuddin’s vehicle managed to escape the mob with some damage to the vehicle and reached Parigi police station, the complaint stated.

Meanwhile, BRS activists went to rescue Mr.Fasiuddin in two vehicles but were allegedly also attacked by the mob at Thunikimetla. They drove straight to Kosigi police station where the sub-inspector refused to provide protection, the complaint said, adding that the entire police administration in the constituency appeared to be under the influence of Mr. Revanth Reddy.

Mr. Bharath Kumar requested protection for Mr. Fasiuddin and other BRS leaders involved in campaigning and also demanded the arrest of Congress activists who allegedly attacked the BRS leaders and activists.

