ADVERTISEMENT

BRS seeks additional deployment of force in Huzurnagar segment

Published - May 12, 2024 10:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

On the eve of polling day, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) alleging that the ruling Congress is planning booth capturing in Chinthalapalem mandal of Huzurnagar constituency and requested deployment of additional police force to prevent intimidation of voters.

In a complaint on behalf of the party candidate for Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency Kancharla Krishna Reddy, general secretary of the party Soma Bharath Kumar said the Congress is misusing its power and intimidating voters in several villages to vote for its candidate with threats to stop all welfare schemes.

There is also an apprehension among local leaders of the BRS that the Congress is preparing to take control of the polling stations for rigging. The complaint stated that Thammaram, Shobhanaadrigudem, Nakkagudem and Pikklanayak Thanda villages are sensitive areas and there is possibility of booth capturing by anti-social elements.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US