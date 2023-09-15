BRS seeks 33% quota for OBCs and women in Parliament and State Legislatures

September 15, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has demanded that the Central Government initiate the necessary legislative process for the speedy implementation of 33% reservation to other backward classes (OBCs) and women in Parliament and State Legislatures.

The BRS parliamentary party which met under the chairmanship of BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Friday passed unanimous resolutions seeking initiation of the legal process in this direction in the ensuing special session of the Parliament from September 18.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Rao said the visionary architects of the Constitution envisaged suitable provisions for affirmative action to correct historical wrongs that were done to socially and educationally marginalised sections. Part of the objective was achieved by providing reservations for OBCs in public employment and admissions in educational institutions.

However, proportionate representation in Parliament and State Legislatures was a must in a democratic polity to reflect the hopes and aspirations of the marginalised sections. He recalled the resolutions passed by the State Legislature in 2014 in this regard. “I am dismayed to note that the Government of India has not initiated any action on this front so far,” he said.

In a separate letter, he demanded that necessary steps be initiated to provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislatures. The Constitution envisaged suitable provisions for affirmative action in favour of women to correct historical prejudices and discrimination against them.

He said the Telangana government was implementing 30% reservation for women in public employment and admissions in educational institutions. However, suitable representation in Parliament and State Legislatures was required to reflect hopes and aspirations of this section. The Telangana Legislature passed a resolution on June 14, 2014 requesting the Government of India to provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislatures, but no action was initiated on this front so far, he pointed out.

