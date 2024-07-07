BRS-ruled Karimnagar civic body steeped in corruption, says Congress leader

Congress party in-charge for Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency Velchala Rajender Rao on July 6 alleged that the BRS-ruled Karimnagar Municipal Corporation is steeped in corruption.

Speaking to the mediapersons in Karimnagar, Mr. Rao said allegations of widespread corruption and irregularities in execution of the works taken up under the Smart City Project during the previous BRS government have surfaced in the civic body.

Corruption must be rooted out to cleanse the system, he said, adding that complaint boxes will be kept at public places to enable aggrieved denizens to register their grievances.

Taking a swipe at Karimnagar Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, the Congress leader alleged that the ‘misrule’ in the civic body left many denizens aggrieved.

He said the grievances of denizens of Karimnagar will be brought to the notice of the State government for redressal and a detailed inquiry by vigilance and other investigating agencies will be sought to unravel the ‘irregularities/ in execution of civic works.

