BRS ridicules Revanth’s allegations of graft in Secretariat construction

March 14, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday ridiculed the allegations of corruption made by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy in the construction of Martyrs Memorial, Secretariat building and 125-foot-high B.R. Ambedkar statue, saying he had no moral right to speak about martyrs as he was among the opponents of statehood to Telangana.

“Mr. Reddy who often uses the Right to Information Act for blackmailing political opponents could now seek information on the three constructions before making sweeping allegations,” BRS legislators G. Kishore Kumar and D. Rajeshwar Rao told the Congress leader. They, however, said Mr. Reddy had no moral right to speak about martyrs because, at he time of statehood movement, he was with TDP that strongly opposed division of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, they said Mr. Revanth Reddy would always think that every one in public life would be corrupt like him and people in the State knew very well how he was caught red-handed while bribing a legislator to help his then political boss N. Chandrababu Naidu win an MLC election here (in Telangana). Now, Mr. Reddy was with a party that was synonymous with commissions, they said.

They said some escalation in the construction cost of Secretariat complex and Martyrs Memorial was on the grounds of increase in GST from 6% to 18% as also the price rise of steel, cement and other material. So far, ₹470 crore had been spent on the Secretariat complex construction and Mr. Revanth Reddy’s allegations against Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy were baseless.

