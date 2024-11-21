BRS ridicules Congress govt. claims of taking credit for paddy production rise

HYDERABAD

Former ministers Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Jogu Ramanna and party leader Dasoju Sravan have questioned the Congress government claims of increasing paddy production to a record level and sought to know on what grounds Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues are taking the credit.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, they asked what the Congress did for increasing the paddy production during the last 11 months. Instead, the government was a mute spectator when Andhra Pradesh had taken away 3 tmc ft water stored in Nagarjunasagar tail-pond, which was being used for drinking water needs by Telangana, and why it failed to do anything when 30 tmc ft water from Sammakka Barrage was going waste downstream.

The Congress government had failed to fill water in Devadula project reservoirs, the BRS leaders said and reiterated that it was due to groundwater table improvement taking place due to completion of projects by the previous BRS government and restoration of minor irrigation tanks under Mission Kakatiya programme.

Asking whether using filthy language against political opponents was the common language of the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues, the BRS leaders criticised the Revanth Reddy government for repeatedly speaking lies stating that there was a huge increase in State government debt during the K. Chandrasekhar Rao regime, but the RBI and other reports were giving a different picture stating that the financial position of Telangana was far better than other States in the country.

They also criticised the Congress government for taking credit for the construction of Kaloji Kala Kshetram stating that its construction was completed during the BRS regime itself and only the final touches were due. They stated that there were over 80 cases pending against Mr. Revanth Reddy, including the cash-for-vote scam, and that he had experience of administration. That was the reason why farmers in Kodangal were being victimised for a polluted pharma cluster in the hinterland.

Stating that BRS was not a plant that could be plucked out by the likes of Mr. Revanth Reddy as it was a giant tree, the BRS leaders said people would, however, pluck out a plant called Revanth Reddy soon.

