BRS ridicules Congress complaint with EC on ‘clearing bills’

December 02, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ridiculed the complaint lodged by the Congress party with the Election Commission that the BRS government is clearing bills worth ₹6,000 crore to get commission from contractors forgetting the fact that the administration is controlled by the poll body as long as the model code is in force.

“TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy many not have knowledge about the protocols but how can N. Uttam Kumar Reddy having all the experience sign the complaint. Is it not insulting both the EC and State government officials. The bureaucracy of any administration is under the control of EC as long as the model code is in force,” senior leader of BRS Dasoju Sravan said here on Saturday.

He also criticised the Congress for alleging that BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was in touch with the Congress candidates. “Does it mean that Congress party, particularly Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar who appears to be manging the party affairs in Telangana, is accepting that BRS will emerge as the single largest party even after publicising the paid exit polls,” Mr. Sravan asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling Congress leaders from Karnataka, its friendly yellow party leaders from Andhra Pradesh and leaders from Delhi were trying to control public opinion even after the votes cast by the electorate were safely locked in the EVMs. The Congress party was playing its cheap tricks even before the results were out, the BRS leader said.

Stating that irrespective of the Congress party enjoying the vicarious pleasure and even distributing Cabinet portfolios with the help of paid exit polls, the BRS leader said they would retain power with 70 seats and KCR would become the CM for the third time. Several bigwigs of the Congress would bite the dust in this election as the sample 26,000 used for exit polls out of 2.32 crore who cast their votes would definitely be at variance with exact poll results on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.