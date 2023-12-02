HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS ridicules Congress complaint with EC on ‘clearing bills’

Congress appears to be ignorant about the fact that EC governs State during the period model code of conduct is in force, says Dasoju Sravan

December 02, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader Dasoju Sravan criticising Congress party for its complaint to EC in Hyderabad on Saturday.

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan criticising Congress party for its complaint to EC in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ridiculed the complaint lodged by the Congress party with the Election Commission that the BRS government is clearing bills worth ₹6,000 crore to get commission from contractors forgetting the fact that the administration is controlled by the poll body as long as the model code is in force.

“TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy many not have knowledge about the protocols but how can N. Uttam Kumar Reddy having all the experience sign the complaint. Is it not insulting both the EC and State government officials. The bureaucracy of any administration is under the control of EC as long as the model code is in force,” senior leader of BRS Dasoju Sravan said here on Saturday.

He also criticised the Congress for alleging that BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was in touch with the Congress candidates. “Does it mean that Congress party, particularly Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar who appears to be manging the party affairs in Telangana, is accepting that BRS will emerge as the single largest party even after publicising the paid exit polls,” Mr. Sravan asked.

The ruling Congress leaders from Karnataka, its friendly yellow party leaders from Andhra Pradesh and leaders from Delhi were trying to control public opinion even after the votes cast by the electorate were safely locked in the EVMs. The Congress party was playing its cheap tricks even before the results were out, the BRS leader said.

Stating that irrespective of the Congress party enjoying the vicarious pleasure and even distributing Cabinet portfolios with the help of paid exit polls, the BRS leader said they would retain power with 70 seats and KCR would become the CM for the third time. Several bigwigs of the Congress would bite the dust in this election as the sample 26,000 used for exit polls out of 2.32 crore who cast their votes would definitely be at variance with exact poll results on Sunday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.