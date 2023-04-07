BRS ridicules BJP for blaming State Govt. on SCCL privatisation moves

April 07, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has ridiculed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay’s talk of agitating against the State Government for its plans to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) following the BRS’ decision to stage protest against Centre’s plans to privatise Singareni by auctioning coal mines in the SCCL areas on April 8.

Instead, BRS leaders suggested that BJP leaders get the auction process of four coal mines in the Singareni areas notified by the Centre recently cancelled and allot the mines to SCCL on nomination basis based on the provisions of Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation (MMDR) Act as it did by allotting lignite mines in Gujarat to Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, they said several letters were addressed to the Centre, Ministry of Coal by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the management of SCCL not to auction the mines in Singareni areas and allot them to SCCL on the nomination basis on the lines of allotment of lignite mines to GMDC. They alleged that it was a clear indication of BJP Government’s discrimination against Telangana.

On Mr. Sanjay’s talk of no privatisation of Singareni, they sought to know why the Centre had notified the auction for the fourth time, this time after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise made at Ramagundam on November 12 last year. They alleged that the Centre was conspiring to privatise SCCL even with its 49% stake by denying allotment of mines to the company and forcing it into losses as it did in case of Vizag Steel by not allotting iron ore mines.