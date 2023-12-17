BRS responsible for Sileru power project transfer to A.P.: Jeevan Reddy

December 17, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress MLC and former minister T. Jeevan Reddy said former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and the previous BRS government should take moral responsibility for losing the Sileru power project to Andhra Pradesh after the formation of Telangana.

At a press conference here, he said the BRS government’s failure was clear as it failed to stop the Centre from transferring seven mandals in Bhadrachalam to Andhra Pradesh immediately after the formation of Telangana State. The BRS government remained silent to appease the BJP government for its narrow political gains.

Similarly, the previous BRS government failed to establish a 2,600 MW power plant by exerting pressure on the Centre though Telangana had a right to get 4,000 MW of power from the National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC). It also failed to get the ITIR approved for Telangana, besides the assurances made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, he said asking the BRS to introspect and refrain from criticising the Congress party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the Congress government would expose the corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, he said the BRS government turned it into a tourist place rather than focussing on the quality of construction and its usage. If the Congress government wants to take all the MLAs to the project site why is the BRS afraid, he asked and welcomed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s decision to take the MLAs and MLCs to the Kaleshwaram project site.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, the Chief Minister said he wants all the MLAs and MLCs to visit the Kaleshwaram project site and the Government would take them for the visit to examine its quality in view of the pillars caving in Medigadda barrage, which is part of the Kaleshwaram project.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy also alleged that the BRS was trying to politicise P.V. Narasimha Rao’s death and reminded that he was a Congressman to the core and he was a Congress Prime Minister. His last journey was conducted in Hyderabad with a memorial here as per the requests of the family members.

Congress welcomes judicial probe

TPCC vice president G. Niranjan welcomed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s decision to conduct a judicial probe into Kaleshwaram project, particularly, the sinking of pillars in Medigadda and leakages in Annaram barrage.

He said the previous government has not responded to the pillars caving in even after two months of the incident. He wanted to know why Mr. K.T. Rama Rao misled people with his statements on October 28 that L&T company would take the responsibility for the repairs. Now, the company is shirking its responsibility. Why is KTR silent on this and he should immediately respond.

He asked why were the responsible irrigation authorities so oblivious to remedial measures? On whose advice, had they written a letter in a hurry to the Central Dam Safety Authority denying their findings and flaws in construction and design? he asked. He said as per the reports it was not possible to restore the Medigadda barrage before the next rainy season, and if it is not restored, there will be further damage to the structure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.