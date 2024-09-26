ADVERTISEMENT

BRS responsible for defection politics in Telangana: Kadiyam Srihari

Published - September 26, 2024 04:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS has a history of merging legislature parties destroying political values, he said

The Hindu Bureau

Station Ghanpur MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Station Ghanpur MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari said Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was responsible for the culture of leaders swtiching parties in Telangana and it had a history of merging Legislature parties destroying political values.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters onThursday (September 26, 2024), he said there wouldn’t be any bypoll in Station Ghanpur and even if a bypoll is held BRS will lose badly. Congress was ready for the bypoll if they were inevitable, said Mr. Srihari, who was elected on the BRS ticket and defected to the Congress just before the Parliament elections. His daughter Kadiyam Kavya won the Warangal Parliament seat as a Congress candidate.

Mr. Srihari said BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao started ignoring him when he questioned the division of Warangal district into six districts thus destroyingits cultural identity itself. The KCR’s family wanted an iron grip over Telangana but Telangana society would never accept such mindset, he claimed.

Mr. Srihari’s comments come in the wake of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao predicting bypolls to 10 constituencies where the BRS MLAs joined the Congress. The BRS had approached the court seeking their dismissal under the anti-defection law. The High Court has recently sent notices to the Assembly Speaker seeking the steps being taken for action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US