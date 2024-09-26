BRS responsible for defection politics in Telangana: Kadiyam Srihari

Station Ghanpur MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari said Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was responsible for the culture of leaders swtiching parties in Telangana and it had a history of merging Legislature parties destroying political values.

Speaking to reporters onThursday (September 26, 2024), he said there wouldn’t be any bypoll in Station Ghanpur and even if a bypoll is held BRS will lose badly. Congress was ready for the bypoll if they were inevitable, said Mr. Srihari, who was elected on the BRS ticket and defected to the Congress just before the Parliament elections. His daughter Kadiyam Kavya won the Warangal Parliament seat as a Congress candidate.

Mr. Srihari said BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao started ignoring him when he questioned the division of Warangal district into six districts thus destroyingits cultural identity itself. The KCR’s family wanted an iron grip over Telangana but Telangana society would never accept such mindset, he claimed.

Mr. Srihari’s comments come in the wake of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao predicting bypolls to 10 constituencies where the BRS MLAs joined the Congress. The BRS had approached the court seeking their dismissal under the anti-defection law. The High Court has recently sent notices to the Assembly Speaker seeking the steps being taken for action.