BRS reiterates demand for disqualification of its MLAs who defected to Congress

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has reiterated its demand for disqualification of its 10 MLAs and 8 MLCs who have joined the ruling Congress party, particularly in the wake of the ruling party MLC and senior leader T. Jeevan Reddy’s comments that he is unable to digest the defection of MLAs.

In a statement, BRS MLA from Balkonda and former minister for Legislative affairs V. Prashanth Reddy said on Thursday that it was time Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Assembly Speaker G. Prasad Kumar and Council Chairman G. Sukender Reddy took a decision at the earliest and disqualified the MLAs and MLCs who defected to Congress from BRS. Stating that people were closely watching the undemocratic acts of the Congress government and the police were being used to harass those who question the government’s decisions, Mr. Prashanth Reddy said let the defected MLAs face the election afresh and people would decide whether action was correct.