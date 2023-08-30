BRS regime has ignored BCs: Laxman

August 30, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 04:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National OBC Morcha president K. Laxman has questioned the BRS government about the tardy implementation of ‘BC Bandhu’, poor representation for weaker sections in the Cabinet, restricting the fee reimbursement to those getting ranks below 10,000 only in EAMCET among Hindu BCs, setting aside the BC Sub Plan proposals and so on.

Addressing a BC convention here on Tuesday, the senior BJP leader accused the K.Chandrasekhar Rao regime of subjugating the BCs and not giving them the requisite support either in welfare or development schemes as per the population of its castes. To add insult to injury, the government had included a few Muslim castes into the BC list, reducing the pie further.

Mr. Laxman claimed that except for the BJP, other parties had neglected the BCs from Independence and there was a need to take this message to the masses as other parties had never bothered. The Congress party had ignored the BCs since Independence and refused to implement the quota, he charged.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself hails from a poor family and he has given 20 ministerial posts to BCs and many others to SC/STs and women in the Union Cabinet which has not been done before. The National Commission for BCs got a constitutional mandate to implement the quota, while the farmers across the country are benefitting from various subsidies and direct financial assistance of ₹6,000 per acre. No wonder our party is in power in 14 States and is ready for a third term at the Centre,” he said.

The BJP leader charged the “corrupt, caste and family-driven” Opposition parties with having a single-point agenda of coming together to defeat Mr.Modi. “Who is your leader? Can you answer why you want to defeat a regime which has done so much for the poor and weaker sections,” he questioned the INDIA alliance.

Telangana BJP election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender has accused the BRS government of spending the SC/ST sub-plan funds for construction of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project while the MBC Corporation has been starved of funds.

“Not even a single BC has benefitted from the KCR regime. He is number one in uttering falsehoods, enhancing revenue from liquor sales, and cheating people after promising funds. We need to break this campaign about welfare schemes will be hit if BRS is defeated and should make all-out efforts to defeat this government,” he added.

