BRS refutes Telangana CM’s allegations linking previous BRS govt with contracts to Adani Group

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has refuted the allegations made by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday (November 25, 2024) linking the previous BRS government with awarding some contracts pertaining to national highways, defence sector and power grid transmission line to the Adani Group.

Addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) along with party leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah and legislators S. Madhusudana Chary, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and M. Gopinath, Mr. Rama Rao remarked that Mr. Revanth Reddy appeared to be ignorant about the contracts awarded by the Centre. He reiterated that their government in the past had rejected the investment proposals of the Adani Group.

The then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had even gone to the extent of blaming the Centre for benefiting the group with the imposition of 10% imported coal condition for thermal power plants. He clarified that the then State Government had no role whatsoever in giving the contracts of national highways, defence projects and 750 kV transmission line to the Adani Group and the dry port proposal was still lying with the Centre.

Instead, the BRS Government had secured two major investments - ₹31,000 crore for Microsoft data centre in two phases (₹15,000 crore in February 2022 and ₹16,000 crore in January 2023) and then ₹36,000 crore for Amazon data centre. Without even basic knowledge, Mr. Revanth Reddy had dubbed the Microsoft data centre as the one belonging to Adani Group.

Recollecting what Mr. Revanth Reddy had said in Maharashtra during his poll campaign there that one dacoit from Gujarat was coming to usurp Dharavi land, the BRS working president sought to know how did Mr. Reddy made deals with the Adani Group for ₹12,500 crore investments in Telangana. He sought to know how proposals were accepted for two pumped storage power projects without a policy being in place.

On the lands being acquired in Kodangal constituency, the BRS leader said: “People were thinking that they are being acquired for his son-in-law’s pharma cluster. But the Chief Minister revealed on Monday that it is for a 9 million tonnes per annum capacity cement plant of the Adani Group in addition to the one at Ramannapet in Nalgonda district to pollute Musi”.

Reiterating the BRS demand to scrap all deals made with the Adani Group if he (the Chief Minister) was sincere on his announcement that ₹100 crore donation given by the group for Skill University was being rejected, Mr. Rama Rao said the Chief Minister had done it out of frustration following admonishment by the Congress high command.

