BRS rebuts CM’s comments on Palamuru, terms them arrogant

April 19, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy hit back at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his comments on Palamuru (combined Mahabubnagar district), BRS and its president K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Terming the Congress party as the curse of Palamuru for being responsible for migration of 14 lakh people from the district and denying water for drinking needs and irrigation despite the Krishna river traversing through the district, the BRS leader said Mr. Revanth Reddy was speaking sheerly out of his arrogance in just four months after assuming power.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s comments, made after attending the nomination papers filing of Congress candidate Ch. Vamshichand Reddy at Mahabubnagar on Friday, the BRS leader noted that till the formation of Telangana State, only about 80,000 acres was being given water under Jurala and another 13,000 acres under Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Though Jonnalaboguda and Gudipalli reservoirs were completed till 2014 but the Congress that was in power then did not make use of them. It was only after the BRS (TRS) came to power, the government had completed the remaining components and gave water to the intended ayacut, including the tail-end areas of Jurala ayacut. It was during the KCR rule the drought-prone lands of Palamuru turned into lush green fields even in the mid-summer.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy ridiculed the Chief Minister’s claims that his government had filled 30,000 posts without issuing a job notification and conducting any recruitment test as such processes were completed by the previous BRS government. He criticised Mr. Revanth Reddy for politicising the accidental fall and injury suffered by KCR and said it exhibited his petty mindedness.

Alleging that the Congress was trying run its government with the help of media management and public ration stunts forgetting the responsibility of even consoling the farmers in distress due to crop loss. He criticised the Chief Minister for shifting the educational institutions sanctioned by the previous government to other areas to his Kodangal constituency without making any application or allocation of funds.

Instead of taking water from Uddandapur reservoir to Kondangal through canal, Mr. Revanth Reddy was trying to make additional expenditure by taking up Narayanpet-Kondangal lift. He sought to know why the Chief Minister had not sought national project status to Palamuru-Rangareddy in his representation made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

