BRS ranks welcome SC granting bail to Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders celebrated party MLC K. Kavitha getting bail in the Delhi liquor policy case by distributing sweets in the party office here on Tuesday.

Several party leaders condemned the comments made by BJP and Congress leaders by disrespecting the Supreme Court and its judgment.

In Delhi, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, who was camping there along with leaders T. Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, V. Prashanth Reddy, Seri Subhash Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, B. Suman, M. Yadagiri Reddy and several others, took to social media, and said: “Thank you Supreme Court. Relieved. Justice prevailed”.

‘Justice has prevailed’

Reacting to the Supreme Court granting bail to Ms. Kavitha after she served 166 days in jail as an accused in the CBI and ED cases on the liquor policy, party senior leader and former MP B. Vinod Kumar said here that “justice had prevailed at last”. Ms. Kavitha was granted bail as she qualified for it on several grounds apart from being a woman. “It’s a legal bail in an illegal case,” he said.

Ridiculing the derogatory comments of Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Mr. Vinod Kumar said that Mr. Sanjay Kumar despite being a Union Minister had no common sense and lacked brains to fault the bail. “It is a politically motivated case. Ms. Kavitha was named and accused in the case at the behest of BJP leadership only to corner KCR politically,” he said.

In his reaction made on social media, BRS working president Mr. Rama Rao said: “You’re a Union Minister in-charge of Home Affairs and casting aspersions on the Supreme Court! Highly unbecoming of your position, I respectfully urge the Chief Justice of India and the respected Supreme Court to take cognisance of these comments and initiate contempt proceedings against Mr. Sanjay”.

Minutes after Ms. Kavitha got bail, Mr. Sanjay took to social media and said: “Congratulations to the Congress party and its advocates for securing bail for BRS MLC in the infamous liquor scam. Your untiring efforts finally yielded fruits. This bail is a win for both BRS and Congress. BRS leader is out on bail and the Congressman gets to Rajya Sabha. Remarkable political acumen by KCR in supporting the candidate, who initially argued for the bail, to be nominated to Rajya Sabha unopposed by the ruling Congress. Congratulations to the partners in crime who wine and dine”.

In Hyderabad, party leaders Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, S. Madhusudana Chary, and G. Devi Prasad, among others, welcomed the Supreme Court granting bail to Ms. Kavitha. They faulted TPCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and Mr. Sanjay Kumar for faulting the Supreme Court on granting bail to Ms. Kavitha.

Speaking in Delhi, former minister V. Prashanth Reddy said that the party would filed contempt of court cases against Mr. Mahesh Kumar and Mr. Sanjay for making derogatory comments on the bail.