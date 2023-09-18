BRS ranks offer PRLIS water in ‘kalasham’ to village deities

September 18, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - hyderabad

Minister for Agriculture S.Niranjan Reddy has stated that commissioning of the first pump of the first-stage lift of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) by Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao at Narlapur on Saturday has fulfilled the long-felt dream of combined Mahabubnagar, known as Palamuru, of getting Krishna water.

Speaking at Wanaparthy on Sunday, he said commissioning of the first pump was the beginning of the gigantic exercise to take Krishna water to the parched fields of Palamuru and parts of Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts as the project was ready to take the water to the intended ayacut step by step. It would make Palamuru green round the year, he said.

There were instances of not getting groundwater even after sinking borewells for a depth of 1,000 feet in many parts of the combined Mahabubnagar district, but soon the scenario would change as Krishna water was flowing through 70-km long tunnels at the depth of 300 feet from the surface to carry it to the farm fields.

The Minister stated that prayers would be offered to village deities in all PRLIS beneficiary villages on Sunday and Monday by pouring the water collected in ‘kalasham’ (small metal pots used during sacred rituals) would be poured (abhisekham) on the village deities.

At Wanaparthy, the Minister, along with other party leaders, carried the kalashams filled with Krishna water at the first pump of PRLIS on Saturday in a procession to Venkateshwaraswamy temple and offered prayers.