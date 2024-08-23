BRS raises issue of attacks on its leaders with DGP

A delegation of BRS, led by its working president K.T. Rama Rao, met Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender here on Friday and submitted a representation on the attacks on BRS leaders and activists during Thursday’s Rythu Nirasana Deekha demanding crop loan waiver to all farmers.

Along with the representation, the delegation submitted evidence, including video clips, about the Congress attacks, as also the police role in dismantling the protest camp or tent at Tirumalagiri in Suryapet district. They also brought to the DGP’s notice the attack on two women journalists at Kondareddypalli, native village of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, by Congress cadre.

The delegation comprised legislators G. Jagadish Reddy, Maganti Gopinath, Mutha Gopal, Kaleru Venkatesh Yadav, former legislators G. Kishore Kumar, R. Ravindra Kumar, N. Bhaskar Rao, and Chirumarthi Lingaiah, party leaders Dasoju Sravan and others.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Rama Rao and Mr. Jagadish Reddy said as part of the BRS party’s call, democratic and peaceful protests were held across the State on Thursday demanding implementation up to ₹2 lakh each crop loan waiver to all farmers having outstanding debt in banks. Similarly, a protest led by former MLA G. Kishore Kumar was held at Tirumalagiri peacefully, without even causing inconvenience to the traffic.

However, about 50 Congress activists in inebriated condition first hurled a few ‘sutli’ bombs on the protesters and then attacked them. They also dismantled the protest camp or tent as the police personnel lent their hand in the uncalled for act. Mr. Rama Rao requested the DGP to register a criminal case with the charge of attempt to murder against the Congressmen who attacked the BRS activists.

Harassment charges

At Mancherial, a BRS activist Peru Satyanarayana slit his throat unable to bear the harassment of a local Congress leader and was battling for his life in the hospital now.

Mr. Rama Rao said they had taken to the DGP’s notice the matter of a few police officers participating in the birthday celebrations of ministers, sending a wrong message to their subordinates and colleagues. He stated that the DGP had told them that a show-cause notice was issued to those police officers.

Apology demand

On the attack on two women journalists at Kondareddypalli in Atchampet constituency, Mr. Rama Rao said they were chased by Congress activists till Veldanda police station in Kalwakurthy constituency as the scribes were asking farmers of the village whether their crop loans were waived or not. He demanded an apology from the Chief Minister for the incident.