BRS questions government’s silence on suicide by girls in residential schools

February 19, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has expressed concern over the suicide by girl students of government residential schools during the last fortnight but there is no response from the government so far despite the protests being held by people’s organisations.

Speaking to newspersons here on Monday along with party leader S. Bharat Kumar and P. Ravi Kumar, former MLA Balka Suman said there was no response from the any of the government functionary so far although four girls studying in the government residential schools had ended lives during the last fortnight.

He sought to know why the intellectuals and channels were maintaining silence now when they used to raise hue and cry even for small incidents. The government had not filled even one post by issuing notification after December 9 last and by giving appointment letters to the selected candidates as staff nurses, residential school teachers and others, whose recruitment process was conducted by the previous government.

Alleging that the there appeared to be a conspiracy behind allowing Medigadda Barrage suffer more damage as the government (irrigation authorities) was letting water towards the damaged piers, the BRS leader said the government should ask the dam safety authority to take up a thorough investigation behind the barrage failure as early as possible.

