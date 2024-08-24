GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BRS questions ED silence on Valmiki scam links with TG Congress leaders

Published - August 24, 2024 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership has questioned the ‘inaction’ of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Valmiki scam, shaking the landscape of Karnataka politics, and said that it has “connections spread in political and business spheres in Telangana”.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao sought to know about the nine bank account holders in Hyderabad to whom the Karnataka ST Corporation money of ₹45 crore was transferred and who was the owner of V6 Business to which ₹4.5 crore was transferred.

He said that news about Karnataka SIT and CID raids conducted here (in Hyderabad) was suppressed in Telangana. Further, he sought to know who was running the bars and gold shops from which the transferred cash was withdrawn during the Lok Sabha elections and whether they had a connection with the Congress.

He said that Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah himself had agreed in the State Assembly that ₹90 crore was embezzled as part of the scam. He also claimed that Karnataka Minister Satish Jarakiholi had stated that the Congress Government in Telangana too would topple in case Mr. Siddaramaiah was removed and what it meant.

Questioning the ED inaction, he sought to know why the agency was silent in Telangana even after getting substantial leads in Karnataka and asked which invisible force was protecting the Congress leaders in Hyderabad.

