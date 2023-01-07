BRS questions ‘Cong. duplicity’ on MLAs’ defection

January 07, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accused the Congress of acting like the B-Team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly in the matter of defection of legislators and MPs.

Reacting to the police complaint lodged by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on switching over of 12 MLAs elected on Congress ticket to BRS, Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, one of the 12 MLAs, said on Saturday that they had merged with TRS (BRS) as per the provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution and there was nothing illegal.

At the same time, he sought to know whether the Congress had forgotten the merger of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs with it in Rajasthan and whether it was unable to recollect the merger of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Goa with the BJP. He alleged that it was on the directions of the BJP that the Congress had lodged a complaint on the defection of MLAs, in the backdrop of the ongoing MLAs’ poaching cases involving the BJP.

Hitting back strongly at TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Mr. Sudheer Reddy sought to know why the former had submitted his resignation letter (to MLA post) to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu instead of the Assembly Speaker while switching over to the Congress in 2017.

“In case Mr. Revanth Reddy had received kickbacks while joining the Congress, the action of the 12 MLAs too will amount to it. And in case AICC president Sonia Gandhi had bribed the BSP MLAs in Rajasthan, the same will apply to the 12 MLAs,” Mr. Sudheer Reddy said and reminded the Congress leaders how their party had dethroned the democratically-elected governments in States and imposed Governors’ rule.

Citing other examples, he reminded the Congress leaders how their party had got Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) merged with it and made its president and cine actor K. Chiranjeevi a Union Minister. “It was meaningless and mindless on the part of Mr. Revanth Reddy, who he said was caught red-handed while bribing a nominated MLA in the cash-for-vote scam, to lodge a complaint with the police on the 12 MLAs who switched over to BRS.” He ridiculed the TPCC action since a case on it was already pending in the court.

Mr. Sudheer Reddy further alleged that BJP was continuing the Congress tradition of dismantling the elected governments in States and made it clear that all the 12 MLAs had joined BRS for the development of their constituencies. He observed that the Congress’ complaint was part of the BJP conspiracy to instigate CBI and ED on them for harassment.