BRS questioning defections is like Devil quoting the scriptures: Congress

Accusing the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to dethrone the ruling Congress, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said they have a responsibility to save the ‘people’s Government.’

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, he questioned the moral right of the BRS to question BRS MLAs joining the Congress and asked them to explain why they admitted more than 50 MLAs of different parties in the last two terms. “It is like the devil quoting the scriptures,” he said.

Ridiculing former BRS Minister S. Niranjan Reddy’s letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the defections, he asked him to write one to BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao, seeking answers on why his party encouraged defections during its rule.

The Minister alleged that Mr. Rao encouraged defections to kill the Opposition and democracy with his ill-gotten money. Telangana has been financially ruined with huge debts and unproductive projects, he alleged and said former Ministers like Niranjan Reddy followed in Mr. Rao’s footsteps in amassing wealth illegally.

Shadnagar MLA Shankar and Devarakadra MLA Madhusudhan Reddy also criticised the BRS leaders for questioning MLAs’ joining the Congress. “They are joining for the stability of the government that is being threatened by the BRS,” they argued.