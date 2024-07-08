GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS questioning defections is like Devil quoting the scriptures: Congress

Shadnagar MLA Shankar and Devarakadra MLA Madhusudhan Reddy criticised the BRS leaders for questioning MLAs’ joining the Congress

Published - July 08, 2024 04:38 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Shadnagar MLA Shankar addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on July 7, 2024.

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Shadnagar MLA Shankar addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on July 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Accusing the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to dethrone the ruling Congress, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said they have a responsibility to save the ‘people’s Government.’

Seventh BRS MLA joins Congress

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, he questioned the moral right of the BRS to question BRS MLAs joining the Congress and asked them to explain why they admitted more than 50 MLAs of different parties in the last two terms. “It is like the devil quoting the scriptures,” he said.

Ridiculing former BRS Minister S. Niranjan Reddy’s letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the defections, he asked him to write one to BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao, seeking answers on why his party encouraged defections during its rule.

No difference between BRS, Congress in encouraging defections: Bandi

The Minister alleged that Mr. Rao encouraged defections to kill the Opposition and democracy with his ill-gotten money. Telangana has been financially ruined with huge debts and unproductive projects, he alleged and said former Ministers like Niranjan Reddy followed in Mr. Rao’s footsteps in amassing wealth illegally.

Shadnagar MLA Shankar and Devarakadra MLA Madhusudhan Reddy also criticised the BRS leaders for questioning MLAs’ joining the Congress. “They are joining for the stability of the government that is being threatened by the BRS,” they argued.

Related Topics

Telangana / Indian National Congress / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.