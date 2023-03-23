ADVERTISEMENT

BRS public meeting on March 26  

March 23, 2023 06:07 am | Updated 04:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

PUC Chairman and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy said that Telangana model will be unveiled at the public meeting of Kandar Loha.

The Hindu Bureau

PUC Chairman and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy said that people trust BRS more than any other party and it was clearly visible with outpouring of public support.

Speaking to reporters in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said that Telangana model will be unveiled at the public meeting of Kandar Loha.

“Telangana is a model that offers food to everyone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi model is looting everyone. There’s a lot of difference between these two models,” said Mr. Jeevan Reddy adding that about one lakh people are going to attend the public meeting that would be addressed by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on March 26.

Comparing the welfare and development schemes between the BRS government in Telangana and the BJP government at the Centre, Mr. Reddy said people should choose between these two.

Bodhan MLA Shakeel, BRS national general secretary Himanshu Tiwari, Maharashtra BRS Kisan Cell president Manik Kadam and others were present.

