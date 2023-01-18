ADVERTISEMENT

BRS public meeting at Visakhapatnam shortly

January 18, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Baseless allegations by BJP MLA: Thota Chandrashekar

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrashekar said that the BRS would hold a huge public meeting at Vishakhapatnam shortly . The dates would be finalised soon.

Mr. Chandrashekar refuted the allegations levelled by BJP MLA M Raghuanndan Rao as baseless and nothing but cheap politics.

“BRS is going to play a key role in the national politics. The effort of Mr. Raghunandan Rao is to divert the attention from the grand public meeting at Khammam. If the allegations are true, let Mr. Raghunandan Rao take 90 per cent of the land and offer me only 10 per cent,” said Mr. Chandrashekar in a release here on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stating that BRS founder and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had renamed the party and was spreading it across the nation, the BRS Andhra Pradesh president said that Telangana was a role model for the nation and it would be replicated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US