BRS public meeting at Visakhapatnam shortly

January 18, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrashekar said that the BRS would hold a huge public meeting at Vishakhapatnam shortly . The dates would be finalised soon.

Mr. Chandrashekar refuted the allegations levelled by BJP MLA M Raghuanndan Rao as baseless and nothing but cheap politics.

“BRS is going to play a key role in the national politics. The effort of Mr. Raghunandan Rao is to divert the attention from the grand public meeting at Khammam. If the allegations are true, let Mr. Raghunandan Rao take 90 per cent of the land and offer me only 10 per cent,” said Mr. Chandrashekar in a release here on Wednesday.

Stating that BRS founder and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had renamed the party and was spreading it across the nation, the BRS Andhra Pradesh president said that Telangana was a role model for the nation and it would be replicated.