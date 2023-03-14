ADVERTISEMENT

BRS public meet at Kandhar in Maharashtra on March 26

March 14, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao had addressed BRS’ first public meeting outside the State, in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, on February 5 this year. | Photo Credit: File Photo

After holding the first public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) outside Telangana at Nanded in Maharashtra on February 5, party chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to organise the second public meeting at Kandhar, also in Nanded district, on March 26.

Several senior politicians of Maharashtra, including those from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), are expected to attend the meeting. Former NCP MLA and its Kisan Cell president Shankar Dhonge, another former MLA Nagnath Ghisewad, Nanded district president of NCP Datta Pawar, its youth secretary Shivraj Dhonge, Nanded town president Shivdas Dharmapurikar, Kisan Morcha president Manohar Patil Bhosekar and several others met the BRS chief in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

BRS leaders said they discussed policies of the party and its action plan with Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

