BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s campaign vehicle checked in Kothagudem

Officials thoroughly checked the vehicle in conformity with the model code of conduct and ECI norms

November 05, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A team of election officials thoroughly checked the election campaign vehicle of BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao that was part of his convoy during his visit to Kothagudem as part of his election campaign for the BRS in the November 30 Assembly elections.

According to sources, the election officials carried out a thorough check of the hi-tech campaign vehicle christened “Pragathi Ratham” at the helipad in conformity with the model code of conduct and Election Commission’s norms.

The campaign vehicle was part of the Chief Minister’s convoy that was stationed at Pragati Maidan to carry Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao to the venue of the public meeting at Prakasam stadium from the helipad in the coal town on Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle check was conducted by the election officials as part of their designated duty.

Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao addressed two separate election meetings in Kothagudem and Khammam on Sunday afternoon as part of his whirlwind election campaign in the poll-bound Telangana.

