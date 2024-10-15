ADVERTISEMENT

BRS prepared to join forces with environmentalists to protest against VLF radar station in Telangana’s Vikarabad: KTR

Published - October 15, 2024 04:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mr. Rama Rao highlighted that the project would require clearing approximately 2,900 acres of forest land, including the felling of 12 lakh trees

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is opposed to the establishment of a Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station for the Indian Navy in Damagundam forest area of Vikarabad district, stated party working president K.T. Rama Rao. He also added that the BRS is prepared to join forces with environmentalists and launch a protest against the project.

In a statement issued on Monday (October 14, 2024), Mr. Rama Rao expressed surprise at the State government’s decision to permit a project that could threaten the region’s ecological balance. Since Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, is slated to lay the foundation for the proposed radar station on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), Mr. Rama Rao urged the State government to reconsider the decision and withdraw the proposed construction.

Project requires felling of 12 lakh trees

Raising concerns about the environmental impact, Mr. Rama Rao highlighted that the project would require clearing approximately 2,900 acres of forest land, including the felling of 12 lakh trees. The BRS leader accused the Revanth Reddy-led government of adopting a dual stance on environmental protection.

He further criticised the government for approving this project soon after coming to power and demanded that the birthplace of the Musi River in Vikarabad be given the same protection. He called for the area to be declared an ‘eco-sensitive zone’ to safeguard the environment.

