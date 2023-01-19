BRS pre-release event is an utter flop: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

January 19, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s first public meeting at Khammam, on Wednesday, has been a ‘pre-release event utter flop show’ with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao mobilising national leaders as well as the crowd with ill-gotten wealth obtained through liquor scam and intimidation, charged TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday.

“Neither former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy nor Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have bothered to attend and those who have come to this meeting will not make an appearance again. No one spoke of BRS coming to power apart from KCR,” he said, addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.

The Karimnagar MP demanded that KCR first disclose “how many promises were fulfilled and achievements of his government in Telangana before announcing his plans for the nation”. Making fun of KCR’s “hollow promises” like 35% quota for women, extension of ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme to the entire country and nationalisation of loss-making industries, he sought to remind that the same promises are not being implemented in Telangana itself.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s criticism about successive governments in the country unable to design projects that could store 50,000 TMC of water, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said it was ‘ridiculous’ since projects that could utilise even 50% of the water allocated from Krishna and Godavari rivers were not completed in Telangana.

Agricultural borewells in the State had gone up from 18 lakh in 2014 to 24 lakh at present. “If the KCR government has really provided irrigation to lakhs of acres in the last eight years, why would the number of borewells go up, instead of going down if ample water is being provided for irrigation,” he questioned.

The BJP leader challenged KCR to prove that round-the-clock power supply is being given to agriculture sector as it is “not happening.” Power distribution companies were pushed into deep debts due to non-payment of subsidies to the extent of thousands of crores. “If the BJP comes to power, we will reimburse the dues to the power distribution companies to prevent them from becoming bankrupt,” he said.

“Forget about ‘Agnipath’ scheme, let KCR take up recruitment of police forces in Telangana without causing distress to the aspirants due to silly conditions,” he demanded. The Chief Minister had stopped referring to Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh once he had realised these countries have become “financially unstable” while China was still grappling with COVID.

“I request him not to say any good word about India, because his words might become a curse for the country,” he said. He also found fault with KCR for deciding to inaugurate the newly-built Secretariat on his birthday. “Why should he not wait and inaugurate the edifice on April 14 coinciding with Ambedkar’s birthday,” the BJP chief wanted to know.