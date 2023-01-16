BRS plans to set momentum for Assembly poll with Khammam meet

January 16, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership is leaving no stone unturned to make the January 18 public meeting at Khammam a huge success for two major reasons — one that it is first such an event being organised after its nomenclature change from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and another to set momentum for the run up to Assembly elections.

To put in the party leader T. Harish Rao’s words “it’s going to be an event that is set to change the politics of the country” by making it a huge success on the lines of party’s ‘Simha garjana’ meetings at Karimnagar and Warangal in the past. To give the public meeting a national touch, the party leadership has invited three Chief Ministers of non-BJP and non-Congress ruled States and a few former Chief Minister including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Party leaders have already made it public that they would mobilise about five lakh people from 13 nearby Assembly constituencies as also from the neighbouring districts in Andhra Pradesh. The party has appointed constituency-wise in-charges to mobilise people for the meeting and also to take care of them till they leave for their homes after the meeting.

All key invitees including Chief Ministers of Kerala, Delhi and Punjab Pinarayi Vijayan, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Singh Mann, respectively, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, CPI general secretary D. Raja and others would arrive in Hyderabad on January 17. The public meeting would be held on a 100-acre site and another 448 acres arranged for 20 parking places.

Senior leaders of BRS have been given the responsibility to take care of the protocol including their welcome in Hyderabad. Dasoju Sravan will welcome Mr. Raja, Ministers V. Prashanth Reddy will welcome Mr. Vijayan, Md. Mahamood Ali will take care of Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Mann and Talasani Srinivas Yadav will take care of Mr. Akhilesh Yadav.

They all would have a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan after having breakfast, would visit Yadadri and later would reach Khammam in two helicopters. They would also participate in the launch of second phase of ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme from Khammam Collectorate before proceeding to the public meeting venue.

BRS leaders stated that party president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would unveil the farmer-centric agenda of the party at the public meeting. Apart from the key invitees only the leaders from combined Khammam district would share the dais with Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.