BRS plans to corner govt. in Assembly on defections among other issues

KCR gives directions to legislators on how to go about in session

Published - July 23, 2024 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao speaking to party legislators at a meeting held in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

BRS has decided to raise as many issues as possible, especially defection of its legislators being “proactively encouraged by the ruling party”, during the brief session of the Legislature, as part of the debate on demands and Appropriation Bill.

At the BRS Legislature Party meeting at party headquarters on Tuesday, BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao discussed the party’s strategy for the Budget session and gave them a roadmap on cornering the government on various issues.

LoP

The meeting elected senior leader and MLC S. Madhusudana Chary as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. It was decided that a team of party legislators leave for a visit to Medigadda Barrage and Kannepally pump house of Kaleshwaram project after the presentation of Budget in the Assembly on July 25.

The visit has been planned to build pressure on the government to operate pump houses to lift back huge quantities of water flowing waste into the sea and fill Mid Manair, Mallannasagar, Kondapochammasagar and other reservoirs to give water to the ayacut.

Briefing about the Legislature Party meeting, party leaders T. Harish Rao, P. Sabita Indra Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Chinta Prabhakar, Kova Laxmi, Surabhi Vani Devi and Vijayudu said they would demand for a debate/short discussion on the issue of unemployment, in the Assembly on Wednesday by giving an adjournment motion notice.

BRS legislators speaking to newspersons after BRSLP meeting in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The party would question the government on the scams committed in the last seven months rule including in the Civil Supplies Department. They would raise attempts made to allow liquor companies, which were banned in other States, in Telangana without the knowledge of the Excise Minister, on piling up of fee reimbursement dues explaining how the BRS Government had cleared the dues of previous Congress Government in 2014, delay in the process to recognised TGSRTC employees as government staff.

Further, they would question the government on delay in extending the Rythu Bharosa support though the sowing operations were coming to an end only paddy transplantation was in progress. They would raise the issue of the Chief Minister himself going to the residences of BRS legislators and admitting them to the Congress party.

