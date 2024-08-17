BRS plans to collect farm loan waiver data beginning from Telangana CM’s constituency

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday (August 17, 2024) said that the party would start collecting data from all constituencies starting from the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s constituency Kodangal to check if all the farmers benefited from the Crop Loan Waiver Scheme 2024.

1.2 lakh complaints received

At a press conference held in Hyderabad, KTR vowed to exert pressure on the government to ensure that every farmer receives the loan waiver. “If justice is not served, the party will initiate direct action,” he said adding that the BRS call center at Telangana Bhavan has received approximately 1.2 lakh complaints related to the loan waiver.

KTR mentioned that a proforma will be prepared to collect the necessary information, with local MLAs, former MLAs, or senior leaders overseeing the process. “BRS party members will visit every household in villages to collect this data directly,” he added. The BRS working president declared that the entire loan waiver process is a sham. The BRS will gather detailed information on the loan waivers at the village level, which will then be submitted to district collectors and subsequently to the State government. If the government fails to address the farmers’ concerns, state-wide protests will commence in two days.

He expressed concern that the loan waiver has not reached at least 40% of the farmers, who are now in deep distress. He accused the Congress party of engaging in attention-diversion tactics to distract from the failure to implement loan waiver.

KTR Questions Government claims on Foxconn investment

Mr. Rama Rao further questioned the integrity of the current State government, alleging that under former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership, an understanding was reached with Foxconn to create one lakh jobs. However, KTR raised doubts about whether the company backed out due to Mr. Reddy’s words and administrative failures. He highlighted that Foxconn has announced plans to set up its second-largest campus in Bengaluru. He demanded that the government reveal the truth about the investments by Foxconn and its expansion plans in the State. He also questioned whether the company would continue with its expansion, urging the Chief Minister to clarify if Foxconn’s decision to move to Bengaluru was due to the government’s failures.

To appear before Women’s panel

KTR said that he will appear before the Women’s Commission on the 24th and expose the misdeeds that occurred under Congress’s rule over the past eight months. He demanded that the government file cases against those who attacked the official residence of the Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao.

