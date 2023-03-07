BRS picks Challa Venkatrami Reddy, Deshpathi Srinivas for Council seats

March 07, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced Deshapathi Srinivas, Kurmaiahgari Naveen Kumar and Challa Venkatrami Reddy as its candidates for the MLC seats in the MLAs’ quota (Assembly constituency) falling vacant on March 29. They will file nomination on March 9.

The selection of Mr. Venkatrami Reddy, who joined the party only a couple of months ago, has taken some sections within the party as also in other parties, particularly Congress, by surprise as his support was crucial in ensuring win for the Congress candidates from Alamapur constituency reserved for Scheduled Castes twice in 2009 and 2014 elections.

A grandson, daughter’s son, of former President of the country Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy began his electoral politics as sarpanch of Pullur village of Alamapur constituency in 2002. In 2004, he was elected to the united Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Alampur as an Independent. However, his political journey was cut short following the constituency becoming SC-reserved in the reorganisation of constituencies effected in 2009.

When contacted, sources in BRS stated that his selection as MLC candidate had political significance as it addresses one of the influential social communities in the area with representation in the legislature. “Although he is a new entrant to the party his support base will be an addition to the party’s strength not only in Alampur constituency but also in Gadwal and Wanaparthy constituencies where his family has relations and also support base as also in the neighbouring areas of Rayalaseema”, a senior leader said.

On the other hand, selection of Deshapathi Srinivas, presently acting as officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister on matters related to culture and education, was expected as he has been among the aspirants including a couple of employees’ association leaders for an MLC seat for long. A teacher by profession, Mr. Srinivas is basically a poet and had been a vocal supporter of the statehood movement from the beginning with direct participation by rendering songs at meetings and penning some inspirational ones.

He would be the third poet who was involved in the statehood movement to get elected to the legislature after Rasamai Balakishan (MLA) and Gorati Venkanna (MLC).

Meanwhile, Mr. Naveen Kumar, who is an MLC now, is being renominated by the party for the second term. His family is associated with TRS (BRS) since its inception in 2001 and one of his uncles was city president of the party in the past. The present term of Mr. Naveen Kumar along with that of Alimineti Krishna Reddy and V. Gangadhar Goud will end on March 29.

As the BRS has all the numbers on its side, the election of its candidates is a certainty and polling will be held on March 23, if need be. The ruling party will announce two more candidates (Nominated) during the Cabinet meeting on March 9 as the term of sitting members D. Rajeshwar Rao and Farooq Hussain will end on May 27.