BRS petitions Legislature Secretary to implement HC order on disqualification of three MLAs

Published - September 11, 2024 05:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Three BRS MLAs – Danam Nagender (Khairatabad), Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur) and Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam) had joined the Congress after Telangana Assembly elections-2023

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs coming out of Telangana Assembly after meeting Legislature secretary Narasimha Charyulu on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) legislators on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) met the Legislature secretary Narasimha Charyulu and submitted a petition urging him implement the orders of the Telangana High Court with regards to the disqualification petition against three party MLAs - Danam Nagender (Khairatabad), Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur) and Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam) - who switched sides and joined the Congress.

BRS MLAs – K. P. Vivekananda and Padi Kaushik Reddy met the Legislature secretary and referred to the court orders. In the petition to the secretary, Mr. Vivekananda said that in view of the orders passed by the High Court, the disqualification petitions should be placed forthwith before the Speaker for fixing a schedule of hearing as directed by the court.

Mr. Vivekanand said he had been forced to approach the High Court after repeated petitions submitted to the Speaker’s office to take action on the defected MLAs did not elicit any response.

It may be mentioned here that the High Court had directed the Legislature secretary to place before the Speaker seeking the petition seeking disqualification of three BRS MLAs to fix up the schedule within four weeks for hearing the same.

