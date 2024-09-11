GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS petitions Legislature Secretary to implement HC order on disqualification of three MLAs

Three BRS MLAs – Danam Nagender (Khairatabad), Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur) and Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam) had joined the Congress after Telangana Assembly elections-2023

Published - September 11, 2024 05:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs coming out of Telangana Assembly after meeting Legislature secretary Narasimha Charyulu on Wednesday (September 11, 2024).

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs coming out of Telangana Assembly after meeting Legislature secretary Narasimha Charyulu on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) legislators on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) met the Legislature secretary Narasimha Charyulu and submitted a petition urging him implement the orders of the Telangana High Court with regards to the disqualification petition against three party MLAs - Danam Nagender (Khairatabad), Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur) and Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam) - who switched sides and joined the Congress.

BRS MLAs – K. P. Vivekananda and Padi Kaushik Reddy met the Legislature secretary and referred to the court orders. In the petition to the secretary, Mr. Vivekananda said that in view of the orders passed by the High Court, the disqualification petitions should be placed forthwith before the Speaker for fixing a schedule of hearing as directed by the court.

Mr. Vivekanand said he had been forced to approach the High Court after repeated petitions submitted to the Speaker’s office to take action on the defected MLAs did not elicit any response.

It may be mentioned here that the High Court had directed the Legislature secretary to place before the Speaker seeking the petition seeking disqualification of three BRS MLAs to fix up the schedule within four weeks for hearing the same.

Published - September 11, 2024 05:10 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.