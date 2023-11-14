BRS petitions EC against Congress ads violating MCC

November 14, 2023 02:58 am | Updated 02:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

The BRS legal team has petitioned the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer Telangana alleging that desipte the orders passed by the Commission, the television advertisements released by the Congress party were still being aired.

A complaint by the party’s legal team representative Soma Bharath Kumar said the advertisement released by the Congress were totally against the Model Code of Conduct. The ads also violate the campaign regulations contemplated by the Media Certification and the Monitoring Committee, he said.

The BRS contended that despite the orders being issued on November 11, the advertisements were still being aired on the television channels, which is not only illegal but also defiance of the EC orders.

The party names at least a dozen Telugu television news channels, which were showing these advertisements. The inaction on the part of the EC and the violation on the part of the Congress party is causing immense damage to the image of the BRS party and its leaders, Mr. Bharath mentioned in the petition.

The BRS demanded that the TPCC chief should be held responsible for the deliberate violations and disqualify him from campaigning for his party in any forum for rest of the campaign period till the elections were completed.

It may be mentioned here that the MCMC had approved political advertisements for the purpose of the general elections but had been modified and misused. Stating the they were being telecast in violation of the rules of MCMC, it had cancelled all the approved political advertisments.

The CEO’s office had sent notices to the Congress and the BJP stating that six and five political advertisements each of these parties were cancelled. Similarly, the BRS too received a notice of cancellation of the advertisments for four advertisements.

