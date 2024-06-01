ADVERTISEMENT

BRS pays tribute to martyrs, criticises Congress government led by Revanth Reddy 

Updated - June 01, 2024 11:13 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 10:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BRS will celebrate the Telangana Formation Day at the party’s headquarters Telangana Bhavan on Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi supremo and former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with party senior leaders paying homage to the people who lost their lives for a separate Telangana at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park, ahead of Telangana State Formation Day celebrations in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

As part of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party’s Telangana Formation Day celebrations, former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paid homage to the martyrs at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park on Saturday. The ceremony included a candle rally, culminating at the Amara Jyothi memorial at Tank Bund, which saw significant participation from party members, sympathizers, and Telangana activists from different parts of the State. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A raging battle over statehood history in Telangana being scrubbed clean

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and former ministers T. Harish Rao, S Niranjan Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod and several former MLAs offered floral tributes at the memorial. 

Senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi T. Harish Rao paying homage to the people who lost their lives for a separate Telangana at Martyrs’ Memorial buildings ahead of Telangana State Formation day celebrations in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Addressing the media at the end of the rally, KTR criticized Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressing his disappointment that someone who had never voiced support for Telangana’s cause is now leading the State. He labelled Revanth Reddy’s leadership as a disgrace on the State’s Formation Day. Consequently, the BRS has opted to boycott the official celebrations. 

KCR turns down Congress invitation for Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations

KTR noted that BRS president KCR has sent a detailed letter to CM Revanth Reddy outlining the reasons for the boycott. He urged supporters to await the poll results on June 4. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On June 2, State Formation Day celebrations will take place at Telangana Bhavan, the party’s headquarters. BRS president Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag at 9:30 am, followed by the party flag. He will then address the party cadre, reflecting on the journey of the Telangana agitation and the BRS’s role in achieving a separate State. Grand celebrations are planned in all district headquarters by the party district presidents on June 3, according to BRS party sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US