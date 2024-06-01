BRS pays tribute to martyrs, criticises Congress government led by Revanth Reddy 

As part of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party’s Telangana Formation Day celebrations, former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paid homage to the martyrs at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park on Saturday. The ceremony included a candle rally, culminating at the Amara Jyothi memorial at Tank Bund, which saw significant participation from party members, sympathizers, and Telangana activists from different parts of the State.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and former ministers T. Harish Rao, S Niranjan Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod and several former MLAs offered floral tributes at the memorial.

Addressing the media at the end of the rally, KTR criticized Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressing his disappointment that someone who had never voiced support for Telangana’s cause is now leading the State. He labelled Revanth Reddy’s leadership as a disgrace on the State’s Formation Day. Consequently, the BRS has opted to boycott the official celebrations.

KTR noted that BRS president KCR has sent a detailed letter to CM Revanth Reddy outlining the reasons for the boycott. He urged supporters to await the poll results on June 4.

On June 2, State Formation Day celebrations will take place at Telangana Bhavan, the party’s headquarters. BRS president Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag at 9:30 am, followed by the party flag. He will then address the party cadre, reflecting on the journey of the Telangana agitation and the BRS’s role in achieving a separate State. Grand celebrations are planned in all district headquarters by the party district presidents on June 3, according to BRS party sources.

